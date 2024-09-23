Bahrain-based ParkPoint, a leading parking management and operations company in the region, said its expansion into the Saudi market two years ago has opened new growth horizons thanks to the robust government and business support.

Currently managing over 11,000 parking spaces across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, ParkPoint is not solely focused on commercial expansion but is deeply committed to advancing sustainability and innovation in all projects.

The company actively supports Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by adopting international best practices and implementing advanced technical solutions in parking management, said its top official.

"Saudi Arabia today stands as a highly attractive and dynamic investment destination, and noted that the kingdom is experiencing a profound transformation across civilizational, economic, and urban dimensions, offering unparalleled opportunities for businesses across diverse sectors," remarked Omar Al Khan, the Founder and Managing Partner of ParkPoint, while commemorating Saudi National Day.

He underscored the critical role that companies operating between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia play in bolstering the economies of both nations.

These companies drive significant trade exchange, facilitate the transfer of expertise, and implement best practices, fostering stronger economic ties between the two countries. This strategic cooperation is instrumental in advancing prosperity and sustainable development for both economies, he added.

On its expansion into the Saudi market, Al Khan said: "ParkPoint, established in Bahrain in 2008, successfully entered the Saudi market in 2022, and the strong support from both government agencies and the private sector in Saudi Arabia was instrumental in facilitating this expansion. Bahrain provides an excellent environment for business establishment, while Saudi Arabia, with its rich and diverse investment opportunities, is the ideal platform for growth."

2022 marked a significant milestone for ParkPoint, with services now offered to some of Saudi Arabia’s most prestigious projects, including Laysen Valley, Boulevard Riyadh City, Roshn Front, and the executive lounge at King Khalid International Airport.

All these efforts contribute to enhancing urban infrastructure and providing future-ready services, positioning ParkPoint as a key strategic partner in the development of smart cities across the region, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

