MUSCAT: Asyad Shipping revealed its decarbonization strategy in its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. Aligned with IMO and international requirements, Asyad Shipping has adopted a clear decarbonization strategy, believing in its role as an international player committed to achieving net zero emissions.

Environmental management is among the highest organizational priorities for Asyad Shipping. The company has defined robust risk management practices to ensure compliance with a wide range of regulations, requirements, and international standards. Asyad Shipping has implemented various protocols to ensure environmental protection through specific internal governance mechanisms.

Asyad Shipping aims to achieve a 2 per cent reduction in carbon emissions year over year, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to decarbonization. The company adheres to the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) global cap of 0.5 per cent sulphur content in fuels and complies with the latest 2023 regulations. By establishing a baseline and tracking 100 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, Asyad ensures comprehensive monitoring and accountability. Additionally, the company tracks 100 per cent of sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter emissions. Efficiency improvements are also a priority, with a target of a 5 per cent improvement in the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) from the 2019 baseline, alongside a 2 per cent year-over-year enhancement until 2026.

Dr Ibrahim al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping & Drydock, stated, “We have invested in systems that will allow us to monitor the impact of our ships and operations. We have invested in energy-saving devices and have also started discussions with our stakeholders on the design aspects of ships that will assist in achieving the goal of reducing CO2 emissions.”

Asyad Shipping's ESG strategy emphasizes sustainability and its integration into business practices to drive innovation, build stakeholder trust, and enhance long-term resilience. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, Asyad supports national priorities through actionable targets and goals. A cornerstone of this strategy is a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, Asyad Shipping is committed to the installation of ballast water treatment systems across its fleet, ensuring compliance with international environmental standards. The company is dedicated to maintaining a zero-spill incident record for each vessel and a zero-discharge incident record. By reducing sludge generated from fuel by 1 per cent, Asyad further demonstrates its commitment to environmental protection.

In terms of waste and hazardous materials management, Asyad Shipping measures and tracks the total weight of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, with a breakdown by disposal methods, ensuring that waste sorting for recycling is implemented on a minimum of 80 per cent of building waste.

