Muscat: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) has announced the launch of a tender for the main roads, protection channels, and surface water drainage System at The Zone Economic at Dahira (EZAD), along with the accompanying services.

The tender, which is funded by the Saudi Fund for Development, includes the construction of a 14.8-kilometer one-way main road, a 2-kilometer two-way road, the creation of two roundabouts on the existing national road (N10), and five roundabouts on the main road. The works will also include the construction of dedicated entrances to the roundabouts and the necessary sidewalks, along with essential excavation works, the construction of surface water drainage System, protection works, parking facilities, traffic signs, road markings, and other related services.

The tender also includes the construction of a 6.3 km long and 250-meter-wide channel for the wadi, aimed at protecting the area from flood risks. This will include excavation for leveling, construction of protective dams, and box culverts that cross the existing national road (N10).

As part of the Integrated The Zone Economic at Dahira (EZAD), the tender also covers the rebuilding of part of the existing national road at the proposed wadi crossing, including the paving of the dirt road, road protection, installation of traffic signals and road markings, as well as the protection of the existing gas pipeline according to the approved plan and necessary approvals.

OPAZ has invited experienced Omani and Saudi consortiums to submit their bids through the electronic bidding platform "Isnad". The deadline for purchasing the tender documents is set for November 18, 2024, while the deadline for bid submission is January 2, 2025.

Engineer Ibrahim bin Yusuf bin Said Al Zadjali, Project Manager for the The Zone Economic at Dahira (EZAD), confirmed that the project is part of the OPAZ’s plan to develop the zone near the Oman-Saudi border. It is being developed in collaboration with the Saudi side to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. He also noted that the tender follows the recent awarding of the consultancy services contract for the design and supervision of the infrastructure facilities for the first phase of the Integrated Economic Zone to a consortium of an Omani company and a Saudi company.

The Zone Economic at Dahira (EZAD), spans 388 square kilometers and is located 20 kilometers from the Empty Quarter border crossing. The creation of the zone aims to stimulate intra-regional trade, promote development and economic diversification efforts, and open new prospects for both the Omani and Gulf economies in general, taking advantage of the region’s competitive advantages and attractive geographical location.

OPAZ will gradually launch additional tender packages for the remaining phases related to the implementation of infrastructure facilities for the Integrated The Zone Economic at Dahira (EZAD).

