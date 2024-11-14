Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted approval to SalamAir, to begin regular flights to three new international destinations: Armenia, Kenya, and Somalia.

Starting on December 28, 2024, SalamAir will launch a weekly flight to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, providing a direct route to this growing tourist destination. The airline will further extend its reach to Kenya with twice-weekly flights to Nairobi, beginning January 15, 2025. Additionally, two weekly flights to Mogadishu, Somalia, will commence from January 16, 2025.