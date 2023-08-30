Oman - Port of Salalah, one of the largest maritime ports in the Middle East, is set to introduce sea-air cargo connectivity in the near future. This new shipping method will combine the speed of air freight with the cost-effectiveness of sea freight, offering a more efficient and sustainable way to transport goods.

Sea-air cargo connectivity works by transporting goods by sea to a regional hub, where they are then transferred to air freight for the final leg of the journey. This allows shippers to take advantage of the lower cost of sea freight for the long-haul leg of the journey, while still getting their goods to their destination quickly.

The introduction of sea-air shipping is a major development for Salalah Port. The port is already a major hub for sea freight, and the addition of sea air shipping will make it even more attractive to shippers. This is expected to boost the port's economy and create new jobs.

Sea-air shipping is also a more sustainable way to transport goods. It reduces the amount of fuel used, which helps to lower emissions of greenhouse gases. This makes it a more environmentally friendly option for shippers.

The sea-air shipping service is expected to be available in Salalah Port in the next few months. The port is currently in the process of procuring the necessary equipment and infrastructure. Once the service is in place, it is expected to be used by a variety of shippers, including those transporting perishable goods, electronics, and other high-value items.

