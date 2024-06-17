Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in cooperation with Knowledge Oasis Muscat, the technical arm of Madayn, launched the “Smart Mobility Service Using Electric Scooters” experiment implemented by the Omani company “Salik”.

This experiment is the first project adopted through the “Sandbox” regulatory initiative. Affiliated with the Ministry, the Knowledge Oasis Muscat will be the incubating environment for this experimental phase.

Through this experiment, the Ministry aims to regulate the transportation service of electric scooters and provide it as an effective and sustainable means of transportation. It will also help encourage using alternative means of transportation and reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. It is expected that this experiment will contribute to enhancing the transportation experience for citizens and residents in the Sultanate, open new horizons for innovation and development in the transportation and logistics sector, and encourage startups to provide services for smart mobility.

The operational trial of the electric scooter service in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat is scheduled to extend for a period of six months to allow users to try this service and evaluate its effectiveness and the extent of its impact on the transportation experience in cities. This trial is considered an important step towards enhancing sustainability and development in the transportation sector in the Sultanate of Oman and the beginning of more innovative initiatives in this field.

