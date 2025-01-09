MUSCAT: Oman-based EV Technology (a subsidiary of Sur International Investment Group) has partnered with GO TO-U, a global leader in smart EV charging solutions, to transform electric vehicle (EV) charging operations and maintenance in the Sultanate of Oman. This strategic collaboration aims to redefine the EV charging ecosystem with advanced technology and innovative solutions, fostering greater efficiency, convenience, and sustainability.

By combining GO TO-U's state-of-the-art smart charging software with EV Technology's extensive market knowledge and infrastructure capabilities, the partnership is set to accelerate EV adoption across Oman. The joint efforts align with Oman Vision 2040 and its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, offering end-to-end solutions for a reliable and environmentally-friendly charging network.

“This partnership with GO TO-U underscores our commitment to driving innovation in Oman’s EV landscape,” said Adeel Irshad, COO of EV Technology. “Together, we will empower users with a premium charging experience while accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility.” As part of the collaboration, GO TO-U’s platform will be deployed across EV Technology’s expanding network of charging stations. The partnership also includes the introduction of digital parking solutions and the establishment of a cutting-edge factory in Oman for assembling AC and DC chargers, further bolstering the nation's EV infrastructure.

Hilal al Sinani, CEO and Founder of EV Technology, emphasised the alignment of the partnership with Oman Vision 2040: “Through our innovative EV technologies and infrastructure, we aim to support Oman’s transition towards greener, cleaner transportation options. Our efforts contribute to the nation’s goal of achieving a diversified and sustainable economy. We are proud to play a role in this journey, ensuring sustainable mobility is at the heart of Oman’s progress.” This collaboration is expected to not only enhance the EV user experience but also pave the way for a more eco-friendly future, reinforcing Oman’s role in global environmental stewardship.

