Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has added some new electric cars (EVs) to its traffic and security patrol fleet, as part of its efforts towards achieving sustainable development and the move towards using clean energy.

"This initiative comes from the Royal Oman Police's keenness to achieve a balance between meeting security needs and contributing to environmental protection through the use of the latest technology, techniques, and supportive and environmentally friendly systems, and reliance on clean energy in daily tasks and operations and encouraging the shift to carbon-free vehicles," said a statement.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

