Zerova Technologies, a pioneer in electric vehicles (EV) charging technology based in Taiwan, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Muscat Gas, a leading LPG provider in Oman, aimed at accelerating the growth and development of electric vehicles (EVs) in the sultanate.

This strategic collaboration underscores Muscat Gas' ambition to become the leading provider of EV chargers in the region.

Discussions between Zerova Technologies and Muscat Gas began six months ago. After a series of comprehensive negotiations and detailed analyses, both parties have now formally entered into an agreement that promises to transform the EV infrastructure landscape in Oman, said the Taiwanese company in a statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Muscat Gas in this transformative venture," said a senior official at Zerova Technologies Europe.

"Our combined expertise and shared vision for a sustainable future make this collaboration a natural fit. We look forward to supporting Muscat Gas in their mission to lead the EV charging market and contribute to the Sultanate's green energy goals," he added.

Muscat Gas, known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, is poised to make significant strides in the EV sector.

This partnership will leverage Zerova Technologies' advanced EV charging solutions and Muscat Gas's extensive local expertise to establish a robust and reliable network of EV chargers across Oman, said a spokesman for the company.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Oman's journey towards sustainable transportation and cleaner energy. Together, Zerova Technologies and Muscat Gas are committed to fostering an environment where electric vehicles can thrive, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future, it added.

