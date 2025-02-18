Oman's The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) announced today (February 17) the launch of the third package tender for the development of Economic Zone at Al Dhahira (EZAD). The scope of work includes construction of 4-sq-km-long dry port facilities and a veterinary quarantine.

The dry port, the main driver of the Economic Zone at Dhahira (EZAD), located near the Omani-Saudi border (Al Rubaa Al Khali), is being developed in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to OPAZ, the Phase I of the dry port will be constructed on 1 sq km, in addition the tender covering the construction of a veterinary quarantine.

For the project, OPAZ has invited experienced Omani and Saudi companies to purchase the tender documents and submit their bids before the April 17 deadline.

Eng. Ibrahim Yousuf Al Zadjali Project Manager - Economic Zone at Al Dahirah said the new tender will enable EZAD to achieve its objectives of enhancing trade between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The total area of EZAD is 388 sq km and is located 20 km from the Rub Al-Khali border crossing.

The design incorporates the latest facilities and ensures the port is built with the highest standards and top-quality specifications taking into consideration all the stakeholders’ requirements, he stated.

The tender includes the execution of civil, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural works for the dry port and veterinary quarantine.

According to the tender specifications, the project will include the construction of a customs gate, inspection platforms, customs clearance areas, substation facilities, a maintenance workshop, laboratories, a water tank, fire protection systems, X-ray and scanning equipment, as well as the administration building, mosque, offices, rest areas, staff accommodations, fencing, and surveillance cameras and various other facilities.

The dry port will be operated by Asyad Group a subsidiary of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), due to its experience in managing and operation such facilities.-TradeArabia News Service

