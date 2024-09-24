Muscat: Oman Airports has announced that travellers can now pay for their parking fee at Muscat International Airport easily by using their phone. This can be done by scanning the QR code printed on the parking ticket.

This new feature will make it more convenient for travellers to pay for their parking and avoid delays.

