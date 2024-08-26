In a bid to enhance transportation and boost the local economy, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has laid the foundation for the construction of two key road projects: the Dambatta-Diggol Road in Dambatta Local Government Area and the Wasai-Baita Road in Minjibir Local Government Area. The combined cost for these projects is N2,161,406,383.50, covering a total length of 15.077 kilometres.

Additionally, Governor Yusuf commissioned the newly reconstructed and upgraded Dambatta Cattle Market, one of five such markets in the state, at a total cost of N340 million.

For years, the communities affected by these projects have endured significant hardship due to the lack of motorable roads, leading to economic losses and difficulties in accessing essential services like healthcare and education.

The governor expressed his commitment to addressing these challenges, noting that the new infrastructure will alleviate the suffering of these communities by facilitating the transport of farm produce to markets and improving access to services.

The road and market projects are part of a broader infrastructural initiative funded by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, through the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

These efforts aim to develop agro-pastoral systems, ensure food security, reduce poverty, and improve the livelihoods of the poor in Kano State.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Ameen K. Yassar, Project Communications Specialist for KSADP, Governor Abba highlighted the significance of these projects as a milestone in his administration’s efforts to establish sustainable infrastructural and agricultural systems that will bring multiple socio-economic benefits to the people of Kano.

Regarding the upgraded cattle markets, the governor emphasised the initiative’s focus on modernising livestock markets, improving animal welfare, reducing mortality during transportation, and enhancing the overall market environment.

The upgraded markets are now equipped with loading ramps, watering facilities, office spaces, security posts, veterinary services, public conveniences, and solar lighting for nighttime security and trade.

Governor Abba expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund for their support in enabling the Kano State government to implement these life-changing interventions for farmers and pastoralists.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the infrastructure and empowerment packages provided through the KSADP.

Speaking on behalf of the local communities, the District Head of Dambatta, Alhaji Mansur Mukhtar, represented by Alhaji Ali Adnan, thanked the state government for its efforts in bringing development closer to the people.

