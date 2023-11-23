Riyadh: NAQEL Express, a leading logistics provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced the launch of its first fleet of electric transport trucks, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainability.



This initiative aligns with the company's commitment to environmental responsibility and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



"We are proud to be the first logistics company in the Kingdom to embrace electric transport, a testament to our commitment to reducing our environmental impact for a more sustainable future," said Dr Fadi Al-Buhairan, Acting CEO of NAQEL Express.



The company's partnership with National Transportation Solutions Company, a subsidiary of Petromin, and granted license by TGA has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. Together, they have developed a comprehensive plan to gradually convert NAQEL's entire fleet of trucks to electric by 2040.



"Our collaboration with National Transportation Solutions Company is a shared commitment towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2060," said Dr Fadi. "We are confident that this transition will lead to significant cost savings and improved air quality while reducing our emissions."



NAQEL's new sustainability tagline, "Green with Care," embodies the company's commitment to environmentally responsible logistics. "Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond the launch of electric trucks," said Dr Fadi.



NAQEL is committed to reducing its environmental impact while providing efficient and reliable services to customers.



NAQEL Express invites all stakeholders and partners to join this journey towards a sustainable future. "We can make a difference together by embracing 'Green with Care' in every mile we travel," said Dr Fadi. "Our actions today will pave the way for a greener, cleaner future for the coming generations."