Muscat: In order to avoid traffic congestion, it was decided to restrict the movement of trucks on Thursday and Friday, announced the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Royal Oman Police said: “To prevent traffic congestion on the roads listed below, it has been decided to restrict truck movement 12 to 4 pm on Thursday and from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday.

Main roads in Muscat Governorate, "Al Dakhiliyah Road" from Muscat Governorate to Bidbid Bridge, "Al Batinah Highway" from Muscat Governorate to Shinas.

The Royal Oman Police urges truck drivers to adhere to the above instructions in the interest of public welfare.

