Metal Park, the first integrated downstream metals ecosystem based in Kezad, Abu Dhabi, said it has successfully received its first break-bulk cargo of metals at Fujairah Port, marking a further extension of its operational footprint and reinforcing the continuity of metal flows across the UAE.

This development builds on Metal Park’s existing logistics capabilities, which have consistently enabled the import, storage, distribution, and export of metals across multiple entry points in the country, said a statement from the company.

The Fujairah operation adds further flexibility to an already established system, supporting stable cargo movement and supply chain continuity.

Metal Park continues to manage metal flows through an integrated approach that connects port handling, inland logistics, storage infrastructure and distribution within a single operational framework. This allows materials to move efficiently from vessel discharge through to end-market delivery.

A key component of this system is Metal Park’s Storage Hub, operating as an independent fulfilment centre dedicated to metals, said the statement.

The facility supports flexible storage based on metric tonne or cubic metre per day, allowing users to manage inventory without reliance on fixed space or long-term commitments, it stated.

The platform also incorporates structured documentation and inventory management processes, including standardised handling of goods receipt, issuance, delivery documentation, and reporting, ensuring traceability and operational clarity across the supply chain.

In parallel, Metal Park has activated access to trade finance facilities of up to $50 million, supporting metal and steel producers, traders, processors, and fabricators in maintaining operational continuity and managing working capital requirements.

The combined logistics, storage, and financial framework allows industry participants to sustain operations, adapt to changing conditions, and maintain steady material flow across the UAE and the wider region, said the statement.

Metal Park remains fully operational, with all services continuing on schedule, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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