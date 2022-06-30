Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has achieved another accomplishment as part of its journey to develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector, as it obtained ISO certification (ISO 31000 and ISO 22301) after meeting all relevant standards in risk management and business continuity management.



Mawani met the international standards by implementing an integrated, proactive, strategic methodology to measure the extent of risks’ impact on business, manage them before they occur, and enhance the efficiency of response to what might affect the main operations and strategic objectives, in addition to setting plans to ensure the continuity of business, which results in efficient ports that are capable of facing different potential risks, including strategy, operations, as well as safety and security related risks that could affect lives and properties.



This achievement contributes to strengthening Saudi ports' position, seeing as 70% of Saudi imports and more than 90% of exports go through them, since they serve as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s trade gateway, which enables its competitiveness regionally and globally.



The Saudi Ports Authority works to provide services to customers and investors according to global standards, to ensure the continuity of exports and imports development based on a thorough approach to identify, analyze, and manage the risks, along with boosting the efficiency and quality, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) as well as Saudi Vision 2030.



Mawani is committed to implementing quality standards and thorough, effective, and global methodologies, as it previously obtained ISO certifications in information security (ISO 27001) and quality management (ISO 9001).