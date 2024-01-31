Yanbu -- The Saudi Ports Authority, known as "Mawani," announced the establishment of new ship anchorage areas at King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, as well as the upgrading of existing ones.

These developments aim to offer various logistical services, including supplying ships with provisions, fuel, and other supplies, along with providing ship maintenance services.



This initiative aligns with Mawani's efforts to enhance the regional and international standing of Saudi ports and improve their operational and logistical services in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) as part of Saudi Vision 2030.



The expansion of the ship anchorage areas is expected to improve operational performance indicators and reduce ship berthing times at the port. The number of multiple-depth ship anchorage areas at the port has increased from 5 to 27, representing a remarkable 440% rise in capacity compared to the previous capacity of accommodating 5 ships.



The development of the new ship anchorage areas is anticipated to bolster the port's capabilities, leveraging its strategic location on the Red Sea coast and its proximity to national factories within Yanbu Industrial City. Furthermore, it positions the port as an optimal choice for companies operating in the export sector by providing comprehensive operational services to facilitate successful transportation operations and meet the requirements of industrial complexes.



Notably, King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu welcomed the first ship in the region – the "ATHIRI" ship, flagged under the Marshal Islands, boasting a length of 229 meters, a width of 32 meters, and a capacity of 73,982 tons. These advancements underscore the port's increasing significance in facilitating maritime trade and operations in the region.