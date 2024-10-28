The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of the new shipping service FES of Akkon Lines to the Jeddah Islamic Seaport, where the ship has recently arrived, reflecting the growth rates of the maritime sector in the kingdom and the increased investor confidence in its ports.

The addition comes in the framework of Mawani's efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the kingdom's ports, aligning with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to consolidate Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub linking the three continents of Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The new cargo service, which has a capacity of 3,000 standard containers, connects Jeddah Islamic Seaport to the ports of Ambarli, Izmir, and Iskenderun in Türkiye, and Qingdao, Taicang, Ningbo, and Nansha in China.

