Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani” announced the addition of the new shipping service “CBS” to Jeddah Islamic Port via the Chinese shipping line “NewNew Line.”

This step represents Mawani’s efforts to improve the Kingdom’s position on the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index, enhance operational efficiency at ports, and strengthen the Kingdom’s connectivity with global markets.

This initiative aims to support national exports and imports, aligning with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) targets to solidify the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.



The new shipping service links Jeddah Islamic Port with the ports of Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in China and Damietta in Egypt through regular weekly trips with a capacity of up to 4,000 TEUs. It is the 14th service added by “Mawani” in cooperation with major global shipping lines since the beginning of 2024.



It is worth noting that Jeddah Islamic Port is a significant logistical and commercial hub on the Red Sea coast, extending over 12.5 square kilometers and including 62 berths.

The port features several specialized terminals and advanced equipment, covering two container handling terminals, an integrated area representing a logistics village for warehousing and re-export, two general cargo terminals, two docks for ship repair and marine unit maintenance, in addition to a range of berths for marine services such as towing and maritime guidance, and fully equipped halls to receive pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors.