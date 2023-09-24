Saudi Arabia’s Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA) has given Lucid an operating licence for its manufacturing unit established at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). The permit was handed over at a ceremony organised at the ECZA office in KAEC.

The commencement of operations at the production unit of Lucid, a pioneering US-based e-vehicle company that utilises innovative and sustainable technologies to design and produce luxury cars, in Saudi Arabia marks a major milestone in the nation's efforts to transform itself into a global e-vehicle manufacturer, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

The state-of-the-art facility spans an area of over 1.35 million sq m, occupying about 31% of the total area of the KAEC SEZ’s auto hub, a designated area allocated for the automotive industry.

Strengths fo SEZs

Commenting, Nabil Khojah, Secretary-General of ECZA, said: "The establishment of a world-class e-vehicle manufacturing unit at KAEC SEZ in a short time frame demonstrates the efficiency, capabilities, and strengths of the SEZs in the kingdom. This is the result of a successful government partnership and cooperation, which ECZA proudly manages as the regulatory umbrella for Saudi SEZs. It is also a testament to the conducive business environment in Saudi Arabia and the nation's dedication to supporting investors. Today we take a step towards creating a futuristic transportation landscape while reducing emissions and promoting clean and sustainable mobility."

Faisal Sultan, Lucid Vice President and Middle East Managing Director, said: “As the kingdom’s first ever e-vehicle manufacturing facility and Lucid’s first international plant, the facility will pave the way and set the standard for the automotive industry and provide the Saudi Arabian market with game-changing, advanced Saudi-assembled e-vehicles. As we collectively work towards Vision 2030 and a more sustainable and diversified economy, we look forward to attracting, training and retaining a brand-new workforce of automotive professionals.”

Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar, The Economic City – Master Developer of KAEC – said: “Having Lucid – a global leader in the development and production of e-vehicles – in the recently announced KAEC SEZ is a testament to the quality of our infrastructure, our well-connected strategic location, and the readiness of KAEC to support investors to prosper. We are very confident that Lucid will play a major role in helping us to achieve our goal of becoming the automotive capital of the region and will also have a positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs, promoting technological advancements, and attracting new investments to KAEC.”

Diversifying economy

In August 2022, Saudi Arabia embarked on a journey to diversify its national automobile sector with the early construction permits of the plant of Lucid in KAEC SEZ. Remarkably, within just one year, ECZA handed over the operating permit that confirms the readiness of the plant for commercial operations.

This milestone reflects the unwavering commitment of the nation to diversify its economy and realise the Vision 2030 goal of ensuring that 30% of vehicles in Riyadh are powered by electricity.

