Cairo – Lafarge Egypt teamed up with Ostool for Land Transportation, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments (RAYA), to convert all fleet trucks serving Lafarge to operate on natural gas.

The move will reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable development, according to a recent press release.

Commenting on this, CEO of Lafarge Egypt, Jimmy Khan, said: “We are part of this world, live its daily challenges, share the responsibility for finding solutions and implementing them through our work. We strongly believe in the vitality of environmental sustainability as well as fighting climate change, where we contribute to achieving Holcim’s vision––the vision for a future that builds progress for people and the planet.”

CEO of Ostool Logistics, Tamer Badrawi, noted: “We acknowledge our responsibility towards the current and the future. Ostool promotes green initiatives in its plans for the near future. Likewise, the company works on converting all its 300 trucks in all fields to operate on natural gas, integrating the environmental aspect is our top priority.”

The new collaboration, which is a continuation to the two firms' fruitful and long-lasting partnership, offers a safer, healthier, and greener business model, and reflects the two companies’ adoption of sustainable development goals, green initiatives, as well as Egypt’s ‘Vision 2030’.

Powered by more than 1,500 employees, Lafarge Egypt is a member of Holcim Group and a key player in the construction materials industry.

