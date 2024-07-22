Arab Finance: Madinet Masr has signed a contract with MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development to develop an integrated residential project under the revenue-sharing system in the fourth phase of Mostakbal City, as per a statement.

The project is set to be implemented on around 1 million square meters, with the aim of expanding and developing Madinet Masr’s land portfolio and creating advanced residential communities.

The project comprises various residential units, commercial areas, and a wide range of services and utilities.

