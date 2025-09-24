KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Public Works continues radical road maintenance work in Al-Masayel and Abu Fatira as part of its comprehensive infrastructure improvement plan, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan confirmed on Tuesday.

Dr. Al-Mashaan stated that field teams are actively implementing the ministry’s scheduled asphalt and road rehabilitation projects across all six governorates. These efforts, she emphasized, are aligned with specific timetables to ensure a smooth, efficient, and high-quality workflow.

In a press statement, the minister underscored the Ministry of Public Works' commitment to closely monitoring the ongoing radical maintenance works, reflecting its strategic focus on upgrading Kuwait’s road network.

Contract Supervisor for Area 18 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Engineer Noura Al-Mutairi, reported that teams were currently on-site in Al-Masayel, Block 5, to oversee progress under the latest contracts for radical road maintenance.

Al-Mutairi detailed that the scope of the work includes applying a 5-centimeter-thick asphalt layer of Type 3 specification. She added that maintenance operations have already been completed in Abu Fatira (Blocks 6, 7, and 8) and Al-Masayel (Block 4), while the final phase in Al-Masayel Block 5 is being completed today.

