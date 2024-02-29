RIYADH — The King Salman Park Foundation Board of Directors announced the completion of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Tunnel, a significant milestone that promises to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion in Riyadh.



This tunnel, the first to be completed since the initiation of the King Salman Park project in the third quarter of 2021, represents a critical component of the extensive development efforts led by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince, which were first announced on March 19, 2019.



Spanning 2,430 meters from north to south beneath the expansive King Salman Park, the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Tunnel stands as one of the longest in the Middle East. Its completion is a testament to the ambitious infrastructure development underway, including the construction of additional tunnels on Al-Oruba Road. Specifically, a new 1,590-meter tunnel will link with the existing 840-meter tunnel along Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road, creating a unified pathway designed to streamline vehicle movement.



Starting Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, the tunnel will open to vehicles, offering three lanes in each direction and an emergency lane, all equipped with advanced traffic management and safety systems, including emergency services and evacuation routes.



The architectural design of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Tunnel is inspired by the concept of Salmani architecture. It integrates seamlessly with the natural and geological aesthetics of Riyadh, featuring interior designs that mimic the city's rock formations. The choice of sustainable materials and colors that complement the local environment underscores a commitment to ecological and aesthetic considerations.



King Salman Park, covering an area of over 16 square kilometers, is poised to significantly elevate Riyadh's global stature, aiming to position the city among the world’s most liveable. The park will not only offer the largest green space in Riyadh but also an array of cultural, arts, entertainment, sports, recreational, commercial, and residential facilities. Highlights include the Royal Arts Complex, the Visitor Pavilion, and several museums, collectively redefining urban park experiences in the region.



By offering a diverse range of attractions and amenities, King Salman Park is set to become a pivotal destination for citizens, residents, and tourists alike, promising new lifestyle options that enhance the quality of life and offer memorable experiences.

