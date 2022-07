JERUSALEM - A consortium including India's Adani Ports and Israel's Gadot won a tender for the privatization of the port of Haifa, one of Israel's largest seaports, Israel's Finance Ministry said on Thurdsay.

The group will buy the port for a sum of 4.1 billion shekels ($1.18 billion), the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Steven Scheer)