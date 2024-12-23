Korean auto giant Hyundai has announced that it has teamed up with its exclusive UAE distributor Juma Al Majid Company to deliver two hydrogen fuel cell buses as part of Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Green Bus programme for public transportation in UAE capital.

The Green Bus Programme in Abu Dhabi is a comprehensive plan to assess and manage public transport buses in the emirate.

Its objective is to evaluate and select the most suitable technologies and solutions in hydrogen and electric power and to provide these options to residents, visitors, and commuters in the UAE capital.

This will be achieved through collaboration with international government bodies and bus manufacturers.

The programme is tailored to be more appropriate for the local environment. It also includes the enhancement and development of Emirati skills and expertise through specialised training programmes in hydrogen and electric buses, as well as practical training opportunities abroad, it stated.

Hyundai said its UAE arm continues to lead the way in sustainable transportation solutions.

From the initial launch of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to these recent achievements in the emirates, Hyundai remains committed to driving innovation and building a hydrogen economy across the region, it stated.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai UAE, said: "We are proud to embark on this transformative journey with ITC towards sustainable and innovative transportation solutions."

"The delivery of these advanced hydrogen-powered buses to ITC marks a new chapter in our commitment to promoting clean energy and pioneering technologies in the region," he stated.

Al Zaben said this comes close on the heels of handover of the first buses in November.

The Abu Dhabi Mobility Green Bus Programme consists of electric and hydrogen buses in the city and regional bus categories.

According to him, Hyundai Elec City FC and Universe FC are participating in the programme, which runs until 2025-end.

The Hyundai hydrogen buses are operating on their respective routes, Elec City FC on City Route 65, and Universe FC on Regional Route 160, he added.

