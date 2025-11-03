Gulftainer, a global leader in integrated maritime and logistics solutions, has launched its India-Gulf Express (GIX) - the newest maritime service designed to enhance regional trade and logistics between West India and the Gulf countries.

GIX represents a major step forward in Gulftainer’s commitment to delivering smarter, faster, and more connected logistics solutions.

This service creates a seamless maritime bridge between Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India and key Gulf gateways including Sharjah, Sohar, Hamad, and Jebel Ali, supported by Gulftainer’s robust infrastructure and integrated logistics capabilities, said a statement from the company.

GIX offers direct weekly sailings with reliable and consistent service from India to the UAE, Oman, and Qatar, leveraging Gulftainer’s terminals, bonded logistics hubs, and trucking fleet to ensure smooth cargo movement.

In addition, it will fast lead times and reduce port stay durations for quicker turnaround, enhancing connectivity across Gulf ports for regional distribution.

This new service is designed to meet the growing demand for agile and dependable shipping solutions in the region, offering full visibility, operational reliability, and competitive transit times.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

