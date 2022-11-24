Gulf Craft, a world leader in composite hull production, is set to take centre stage at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2022 with its new Majesty 72 and Silvercraft 32 WA (WalkAround) models.

The manufacturer will also be displaying a broad line up of its luxurious Majesty Yachts and Silvercraft range of leisure, fishing, and family boats.

Gulf Craft’s Chairman, Mohamed Hussein Alshaali, said: “Across our 40 years, we have built a strong foothold both locally and internationally by providing our customers with a wide array of vessels. Whilst our superyachts continue to intrigue customers around the world - especially with the Majesty 160 and Majesty 111 – which were both announced this year, we have also had a terrific response to our leisure line range of vessels locally and in the region.

“As a result of this demand, we have decided to expand our offering with the introduction of two new models to provide our customers with more choice to find the perfect boat or yacht to suit their needs.”

The Majesty 72

The latest model to the iconic and luxurious Majesty Yachts, the Majesty 72 (21.99m) boasts an exquisite design with distinguished engineering aiming to bridge the gap between the Majesty 62 and the best-selling superyacht Majesty 100.

Gulf Craft’s in-house design team has successfully re-defined the exteriors and individual accents drawing inspiration from the existing award-winning superyachts in the Majesty Yachts collection, the Majesty 72’s exterior entertainment areas are relatively larger within the segment with ample space on the fly-bridge. With an optional hydraulic swim platform and comfortable crew quarters, the Majesty 72 is an elegant fly-bridge motoryacht with a large fun factor and true cruising ambitions.

Marking the latest collaboration between Majesty Yachts and Netherlands-based Phathom Studio, the interiors have been crafted with a seamless blend of luxurious, intrinsic beauty with Gulf Craft’s design philosophy in terms of luxury, practicality, comfort and technology.

Powered by a Twin MAN V8-1200 engine, the Majesty 72 is capable of achieving a top speed of up to 30 knots and is able to comfortably navigate shallow waters at a draft of 1.23 metres. Thanks to its cleanly modelled surfaces and composite-hull that provides a smooth and dry ride, the Majesty 72’s opulent design will be a steppingstone for other models in the range.

Silvercraft 32 WA (WalkAround)

Staying true to the values of Gulf Craft, the Silvercraft series continues to innovate and strive to meet the dynamic demands of the leisure marine market.

Measuring 9.85 metres, the Silvercraft 32 WA's stellar aesthetics with sleek profile present a chic and modern appeal to an already successful lineup. Inspired by the region’s passion for family days out on the sea and fishing, the Silvercraft 32 WA has unrivalled ergonomics and an evolved design to enhance the overall cruising experience. The perfect boat for a day in the sun or as a weekender with a cabin that includes an open area forward that converts into a queen-size berth, a well-equipped galley, and a generously sized en-suite.

With an option of twin 300HP or 400HP Outboard engines, the Silvercraft 32 WA provides a smooth ride with a top speed of up to 42 knots and excellent fuel economy. At a shallow draft of 0.59m, she provides an extremely stable ride and ease of manoeuvrability in all seasons or varied weather conditions.

