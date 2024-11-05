Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, recently marked 10 years of service to Russia, which began on October 26, 2014.

The airline operates daily non-stop flights from Bahrain International Airport to Moscow using A320neo and A321neo aircraft, while also providing access to popular destinations such as Thailand, the Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

These planes are equipped with comfortable reclining seats and modern in-flight entertainment, and they offer a variety of international cuisines in both the Falcon Gold and Economy cabins.

Flights from Bahrain International Airport depart at 01.30am Bahrain time from Sunday to Wednesday and at 9am Bahrain Time on Thursday to Saturday.

This schedule offers flexible travel options for passengers, a statement said.

