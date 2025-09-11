GFH Partners Manrre REIT (CEIC), managed by GFH Partners, together with its development manager Palmon Group on Wednesday marked the start of construction of a new state-of-the-art logistics facility in North Jafza.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC, alongside senior officials and dignitaries, underscoring the project’s strategic importance to Dubai’s logistics and industrial landscape.

The development is set on a 214,000 sq ft plot and will introduce one of the UAE’s first high-bay, temperature-controlled warehouses, establishing a new benchmark for Grade A logistics assets in the region. Built to international specifications, the facility is designed for efficiency, scalability, and tenant convenience, directly addressing the rising demand for premium logistics space across high-growth sectors, said the company.

With a 144,000-sq-ft built-up area, the facility will offer 32,000 pallet positions, 16 loading bays, an FM1 super-flat floor slab, and 15,000 sq ft of modern office space, including a rooftop viewing deck overlooking DP World’s Jebel Ali Port. The design maximises storage capacity within the same footprint while ensuring operational intelligence, adaptability, and sustainability.

Construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, with advanced leasing discussions already underway with one of the region’s leading logistics providers to occupy space in the facility, reflecting the strong market appetite for Grade A assets.

Kunal Lahori, CEO, Palmon Group and Board Member, Manrre, said: “This development is more than just another warehouse; it marks a strategic leap in logistics design. By building vertically, we optimise finite land resources and unlock efficiencies essential for Dubai’s cold-chain and supply chain sectors. This Grade A facility is where innovation meets necessity, supported by an asset management structure that ensures long-term value for Manrre stakeholders.”

Nael Mustafa, CEO of GFH Partners, said: “GFH Partners is committed to expanding its GCC logistics platform, anchored by the GFH Partners Manrre REIT, through both strategic developments like this project and the acquisition of mission-critical industrial, distribution, and e-commerce facilities. This development reinforces our confidence in the UAE and GCC as key growth markets and reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value to investors while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub.” - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

