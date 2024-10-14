Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has awarded four commercial licenses to leading global companies in the fields of innovative technology, artificial intelligence, logistics services, and e-commerce to operate in the Riyadh Integrated Special Logistics Zone.



GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej attended the license handover ceremony at the Global Logistics Forum 2024, organized by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services from October 12 to 14 at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.



Represented by Executive Vice President for Economic Policies and Logistics Awad Al-Sulami GACA granted a commercial license to a subsidiary of Alat, in partnership with a leading innovative technology and AI company, to engage in light manufacturing operations and logistics services.



In the manufacturing sector, GACA issued a commercial license to Bahri Logistics to provide logistics services for Boeing aircraft spare parts. The license was handed over to Bahri Logistics President Soror Basalom enabling investment in the Riyadh Integrated Special Logistics Zone.



Additionally, the Danish company Danfoss was granted a commercial license to conduct light manufacturing operations. In the e-commerce sector, GACA issued a commercial license to SHEIN for product distribution. The license aims to establish a regional distribution hub in the zone to serve the Middle East and North Africa.