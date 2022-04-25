Jeddah: Located along the Red Sea coast, around 100 km north of Jeddah, King Abdullah Port has been classified as the second-fastest-growing port in the world, according to Alphaliner’s classification, a global leader in analyzing maritime transport data, port capabilities and the future of ship development and shipping lines, increasing its production capacity significantly to occupy the second place after the Mexican Port of Lázaro Cárdenas, as it handled 2.81 million TEUs in 2022, with a growth rate of 30.6%, compared to 2.15 million TEUs in 2020, it was reported here today.



The port also advanced ten places to the 73rd rank in Alphaliner’s list of the 100 largest container ports in the world in 2021, compared to 87th the previous year.



Alphaliner’s classification comes after King Abdullah Port recently won the Best Container Terminal, Bulk Cargo, and General Cargo terminal award at the 2021 International Finance Transportation Awards, and the “Outstanding Performance” award in December 2021 during the 18th Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa 2021.

This recognition reflects the Port’s outstanding performance in 2021, which saw a 31% increase in container handling and a 15% increase in the handling of bulk and general cargo.