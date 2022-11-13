SHARM EL-SHEIKH — The CEO of NEOM City Project Nadhmi Al-Nasr has confirmed that flying taxis would be available for transportation in NEOM, as they are working to develop the first Eco-friendly system based on aviation.

Al-Nasr's confirmation came during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, which is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh. He stressed that they have already used 15 helicopters in NEOM, through which it will help the region to achieve its goals.

He also added that the work is under way in NEOM to provide renewable water sources for commercial and industrial consumption.

NEOM has witnessed the establishment of the first center to develop clean energy and green hydrogen, Al-Nasr confirmed.

He added, the center focuses on the innovation and research which aim to protect the natural reserves and environment.

Al-Nasr also said that there is an industrial city in NEOM to accelerate the transfer of solutions and technology.

He noted that they would work to advance the infrastructure of The Line city, to accommodate 100 million people living in 5% of its land area.

The population density in The Line is equivalent to the population of New York and London.

