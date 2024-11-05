Fly Jinnah, Pakistan's low-cost carrier, said it will launch direct flights between Lahore and Jeddah, from November 16, enhancing travel options between both the countries in response to an increasing demand for affordable and reliable connections.

Initially four weekly flights will be operated by the budget carrier, which will then be increased to daily flights, starting from December 6.

The Jeddah route joins Fly Jinnah’s recently launched direct flights from Lahore to Riyadh and Dammam.

A Fly Jinnah spokesperson said: “We are excited to further enhance our presence in Saudi Arabia with our new route to Jeddah. This expansion underlines our commitment to providing value-driven travel options.”

Fly Jinnah operates a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, servicing domestic and international routes from major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

Its international network now includes Sharjah, Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, along with destinations like Bahrain and Muscat from Islamabad.

By offering more direct travel options, Fly Jinnah seeks to accommodate both business and leisure travellers, said the spokesperson.-Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).