Suhar: In a pioneering move, Al Batinah North Governorate has inaugurated the first health walkway in Oman specifically designed for people with disabilities and special needs in order to emphasise their rights in life. The walkway, located in Al Hambar in the Wilayat of Suhar, spans approximately one kilometre and boasts several features to accommodate individuals with special needs.

Waleed al Nabhani, Director of Projects Department, Al Batinah North Municipality said: “One of the most notable aspects of this new walkway is the inclusion of a Braille map as a guide for them. This Braille map aids visually impaired visitors in navigating and accessing the various services available along the path. A set of ramps have been constructed to ensure ease of access for those with mobility loss of movement, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to inclusivity.”

This significant achievement positions Al Batinah North Governorate as the first governorate in Oman to prioritise the rights and needs of people with disabilities, embodying the concept of universal accessibility. The initiative is expected to greatly enhance the quality of life for many and serve as a model for other regions in the country.

One of the most notable aspects of the new walkway is the inclusion of a Braille map as a guide

The project’s completion marks a milestone in Oman’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and accessibility for all its citizens. The accessible walkway not only provides a safe and welcoming environment for physical activity but also shows the importance of social inclusion and equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

The new walkway has gained popularity among the local officials and community members. They are emphasising its role in promoting health and wellness among all segments of society.

Ahmed al Maqbali from Suhar commented, " It is an innovative idea that offers opportunities for people with disabilities and special needs to live equally with us. We will not suffer anymore looking for a good place for our children who need such places."

The initiative reflects a broader commitment to creating inclusive public spaces and fostering a sense of community and belonging for everyone, regardless of physical ability.

As Oman continues to develop and modernise, projects like this walkway in Suhar highlight the nation's dedication to inclusivity and support for its citizens with special needs. This progressive step forward is expected to inspire further advancements in accessibility across the country.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

