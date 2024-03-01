Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline group in Africa, has launched its state-of-the-art e-commerce logistics facility in Addis Ababa.

Located inside the Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics premises, the newly built facility is dedicated to e-commerce, mail and courier logistics services, aimed at bridging logistical gaps, and positioning Addis Ababa as the cross-border e-commerce logistics hub for Africa and beyond.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: "The inauguration of this cutting-edge e-commerce logistics facility is a significant breakthrough for Ethiopian Airlines Group and the entire African economy.

“We have implemented high-end technologies in the infrastructure that revolutionize the way goods are transported and delivered in the e-commerce industry in Africa. Through this facility, Ethiopian Airlines paves the way for development of e-commerce services in Ethiopia and the African continent.

“Built on 15,000 square meters of area, the facility boasts a capacity to handle 150,000 tonnes annually. We are glad to witness that our investment of $55 million has indeed paid off and enabled us to set the ecommerce industry in the continent to follow the global trend.”

The facility will offer a range of services including consolidation, deconsolidation, sortation, repacking, labelling and more.

Customers can now track and trace their shipments effortlessly from anywhere.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, one of the strategic profitable business units of the group, has received rafts of awards including:

➢ Two Prestigious Awards at the Air Cargo News Awards 2023

➢ Best Cargo Airline-Africa at the Maiden Arabian Cargo Awards

➢ Sustainable Cargo Airline of the Year-Africa at the 2023 Freight Week Sustainability Awards

➢ African Cargo Airline of the Year & Air Cargo Brand of the Year in Africa 2023 from STAT Trade Times Cargo Excellence Awards

