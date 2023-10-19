BEIJING — Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom will establish 60 logistics zones by the year 2030. Addressing the Forum for International Cooperation at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Summit in Beijing on Wednesday, the minister emphasized that there are large areas that align between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Saudi Vision 2030.

Prince Abdulaziz said that the conditions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic have demonstrated the impact of the global economy, supply and value chains, and the importance of complementary work between countries. “They have also proven the safety, effectiveness and feasibility of the orientations adopted by China and Saudi Arabia, through the Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance economic interconnection and integration so as to build a strong economy capable of facing challenges and recovering from crises,” he said.

The minister pointed out that the year 2022 witnessed the conclusion of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Saudi Arabia and China. The two countries also signed the harmonization plan between Saudi Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative in order to enhance opportunities for cooperation and interconnection between the two countries in all realms, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the guest of honor at the Belt and Road Initiative Summit, hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping, and attended by leaders and officials from more than 130 countries on Oct. 17 and 18.

