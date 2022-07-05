DUBAI - Emirates SkyCargo, a leader in the global airfreight industry, took delivery of its latest Boeing 777-F to boost its fleet capacity and cater to the phenomenal growth in the industry.

Emirates’ freight division has seen significant increase in cargo loads across its products, including pharma and fresh produce. In 2021-22, annual tonnage carried crossed 2.1 million, an increase of 15 percent, with transport of perishables crossing 260,000 tonnes, and both pharma and valuable goods each growing by 17 percent.

Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates SkyCargo, said, "The new freighter will help increase our capacity and boost our ability to deliver vital goods, and facilitate trade globally. Despite the challenging headwinds this year, the air cargo industry is booming and we’ve been flat out since the pandemic began. Emirates SkyCargo will continue its journey as one of the world’s largest and best air cargo airlines by investing in our fleet, our global network, technology, and world-class logistics infrastructure at our Dubai hub and beyond."

Most global markets are experiencing an increase in demand, including China. Emirates SkyCargo will now serve China with an additional four freighter flights every week. From this week, Shanghai will be served with six direct flights, Beijing with two and Guangzhou with four, adding more than 400 tonnes of cargo to and from China.

Plans are also afoot to increase frequencies to Hanoi and Sydney with direct services. Additional frequencies to Nairobi are also earmarked to be part of a freighter multi-stop route from DWC to Eldoret International Airport in Kenya. The flight then hops to Nairobi before heading north to Maastricht, Netherlands and then to Zaragoza, Spain before the 777F returns home to DWC. At each stop, the freighter unloads and reloads with various types of cargo including, flowers, textiles and pharma.

The brand new freighter, A6-EFU, will maintain the fleet total at 11 Boeing 777Fs because A6-EFG went back to its lessor last week.

Emirates SkyCargo’s Boeing 777-F and 777 Mini-Freighter aircraft have flown nearly 950 charter flights in the last 12 months, while continuing to serve the airline’s over 130 passenger and 11 dedicated freighter destinations. Emirates SkyCargo also offers shippers cargo belly-hold space in the airline’s passenger fleet of close to 210 wide-body Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s.

Plans are also already underway to convert 10 passenger 777s into freighters, boosting the cargo fleet to 21 by the end of 2026.

Emirates SkyCargo was the launch customer for the Boeing 777-F and the aircraft has been at the heart of the carrier’s operations since 2009. The aircraft’s range and payload capabilities allow time and temperature sensitive shipments to be transported rapidly and efficiently from origin to destination.