Egypt - The Ministry of Transport has called upon the Egyptian Federation of Industries, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, heads of Egyptian export councils, exporters, importers, and business leaders to leverage the substantial benefits of the “Ro-Ro” (Roll-on/Roll-off) maritime shipping line.

This route streamlines the transportation of perishable agricultural products, fresh vegetables, and Egyptian goods to Italy and Europe, and vice versa, via refrigerated and dry trucks.

This initiative aligns with Egypt’s strategic vision to expand exports to European and global markets, reinforcing the national economy. The Ro-Ro shipping line, operating between Damietta Port and Italy’s Trieste Port, commenced operations with its first voyage on 28 November 2024, marking a significant step in Egypt’s export expansion strategy.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Transport underscored the shipping line’s role as a “green corridor” between Egypt and Italy, providing considerable advantages such as reduced shipping costs and expedited delivery times. The route strengthens Egypt’s position as a pivotal logistics hub between Europe and Africa, fosters trade opportunities, and facilitates the export of industrial and agricultural products by easing access to European markets. Additionally, the initiative is projected to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, including over 2,000 new positions for Egyptian truck drivers and employment in transportation, shipping companies, and shipping agencies.

A reciprocity principle governs port fees and operational incentives at both ports. Port fees have been substantially reduced from $26,050 to $3,250 per voyage, reflecting an 88% discount. A 35,000-square-meter area has been designated for the project, equipped with full infrastructure services. To further bolster operations, the Damietta Port Authority has provided a government guarantee letter for Egyptian Customs, while the Ministry of Finance has supplied an X-RAY scanning system for cargo inspections.

To support digital integration between the ports, the Damietta Port Authority has developed advanced software applications that synchronize with Italy’s port community system. This includes a platform for receiving truck data from the Italian port, automated cargo data exchange covering type, weight, and shipper details, and a direct customs link between Egyptian and Italian authorities. The initial phase incorporates electronic document exchange for health certificates and food safety approvals. A standardized digital file format approved by the United Nations Trade and Transport Division has been implemented, alongside RFID technology for cargo seal verification, ensuring security and preventing tampering.

The European Union has awarded Egypt a customs twinning programme to enhance cooperation between Egyptian and Italian customs authorities. As part of this programme, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the customs departments of both nations. A customs directive was issued for the Egyptian-Italian Ro-Ro shipping line, introducing electronic seals with alarm systems for refrigerated containers, which notify authorities if a container is opened or if temperature and humidity levels fluctuate. Cargo inspections have been optimized to expedite customs clearance procedures.

Following Egypt’s accession to the Vienna Convention of 1968 under Presidential Decree No. 329 of 2023, barriers concerning vehicle plates and fees were eliminated. Additionally, the Egyptian-Italian road transport MoU was signed to regulate vehicle movement along the Ro-Ro route. A specialized team from the Ministry of Interior was stationed at Damietta Port to expedite vehicle plate replacements. Italian fire safety regulations for vehicles were also adopted. Road tolls were significantly lowered, reducing import truck fees from $300 to $100 and export truck fees from $350 to $100.

To ensure smoother transit, Egyptian authorities coordinated with passport control to facilitate foreign truck drivers’ exit from Egypt, provided they hold a valid Schengen visa. Foreign vehicles are now permitted to enter and exit Egypt as long as their owners possess valid entry or exit visas. Maritime safety and inspection authorities have authorized truck drivers to remain onboard Ro-Ro vessels, with a limit of 11 drivers per vessel.

To further enhance efficiency, Damietta Port was included in Ministerial Decree No. 682 of 2007, establishing specialized customs committees for cargo shipment processing. This amendment allows fabric and textile product clearance at Damietta Port, supplementing existing clearance locations in Alexandria, Port Said, Sokhna, and Cairo Airport, improving economic viability for the shipping line.

The Ro-Ro line operates on a weekly schedule between Damietta and Trieste ports. Every Thursday at 3:00 PM, the vessel arrives at Damietta Port from Trieste. Every Friday at 10:00 AM, it departs Damietta for Trieste, transporting Egyptian products. The vessel reaches Trieste every Monday at 10:00 AM and departs back to Damietta at 6:00 PM on the same day.

Egyptian goods arriving at Trieste will be transported to Rotterdam, Netherlands, via a dedicated freight train. From Rotterdam, products will be distributed overland to destinations across the Netherlands, the UK, and Belgium.

