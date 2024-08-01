Egypt - Kamel Al-Wazir, Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, has conducted an extensive inspection of Robbiki Leather City to address investor demands and improve the city’s integration with public transport.

During his tour, Al-Wazir focused on assessing the progress of various phases in Robbiki Leather City and identifying obstacles faced by investors. The city is being developed in three phases. The first phase, spanning 176 feddans, comprises 216 units for tanning, leather storage, and chemical warehousing, which have been allocated to 192 investors as compensation for the tanneries relocated from Magra El-Oyoun.

The second phase covers 109 feddans and includes 28 hangars for glue factories and 17 hangars with a total of 159 units, 141 of which are designated as compensation for the tanneries. The third phase, covering 221 feddans, features 100 multi-space hangars for leather product manufacturing, as well as facilities for waste treatment and industrial wastewater management.

Investors raised several key issues during the meeting, including the need to complete internal works for the supplementary phases, provide drying areas for leather, and establish a technological centre in preparation for activating the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) grant. The completion of rehabilitation and expansion of stations and readiness for presidential openings were also discussed.

The industrial community’s demands included the provision of refrigerated storage for leather and the rapid rehabilitation of the technological centre to support small investors in the leather splitting business. This support is aimed at maintaining the quality of leather and reducing waste through automated slaughterhouses.

In response, Al-Wazir confirmed progress on the 63-kilometre Robiki – 10th of Ramadan – Belbeis railway line, which will connect Robbiki Leather City to the logistics area at the dry port in the 10th of Ramadan City. This project is part of the Ministry of Industry’s efforts to streamline procedures for leather manufacturers and reduce time and costs.

The Minister announced that the Ministry of Transport’s Internal and Domestic and International Land Transport Regulatory Authority will coordinate with Cairo for Investment and Development, the company managing Robiki City, to provide internal transportation for workers starting next month. This service will include transport to and from factories via light rail transit (LRT) to Adly Mansour Interchange Station, connecting to national routes.

Al-Wazir also visited the area comprising 17 hangars and 100 factories on 90 feddans in the third phase of the city, dedicated to finished leather product manufacturing. He inspected the Leather Tanning Technology Centre and instructed immediate maintenance of the centre’s equipment, the establishment of operational mechanisms, and adherence to environmental standards for waste management.

Furthermore, the Minister reviewed operations at a tannery covering 5,500 square metres, which produces one million square feet of leather per month, provides over 150 jobs, and exports 99% of its production to markets in Europe, China, India, Portugal, and Greece.

Addressing concerns raised by an investor regarding inadequate ventilation in one of the second phase hangars, Al-Wazir directed an inspection and approved the installation of a ventilation system for the sanding machine.

Concluding his visit, Al-Wazir inspected the city’s treatment plant and industrial wastewater system, which spans 282 feddans and processes 8,000 cubic metres of wastewater daily.

