ArabFinance: Bosta, an Egypt-based leading logistics company, has opened its first office in Riyadh, marking its first venture in the Arab World, according to a press release.

This expansion comes as part of Bosta’s strategy to extend its footprint in the Middle East region, particularly the GCC countries, following the successful launch in Egypt.

This move came in line with Egypt Vision 2030 initiatives to bolster the local economy through a number of strategic programs aimed at business owners and entrepreneurs.

It is worth noting that Bosta has succeeded in securing the Pre-Series B through regional and international investors led by Khwarizmi Ventures, along with Hassan Allam Holding and other investors.

“The launch of our office in KSA is part of Bosta’s expansion plans across the Middle East this year, which will be followed by another launch in the region by the end of this year,” Co-founder and CEO of Bosta Mohamed Ezzat said.

"Saudi Arabia marks the first step of Bosta's expansion to become a global player, our goal is to scale Bosta to become one of the top players in the region,” Chief Growth Officer at Bosta Omar Yaghmour noted.