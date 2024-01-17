Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi commended the excellent Egyptian-French relations at various levels, and the ongoing cooperation between Egypt and the French international shipping company “CMA CGM”.

He made these remarks during his meeting on Tuesday with the CEO of “CMA CGM” Rudolph Saada, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, Minister of Transport Kamel al-Wazir, Head of the Suez Canal Authority Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, and the First Vice President of the French company Patrice Bergamini.

Al Sisi also lauded the role of the company in developing some Egyptian ports and improving their logistical and operational capacity, in line with the state’s vision to transform these ports into hubs for trade and services, as part of the state plan to boost Egypt’s position as a global logistics and trade centre.

The spokesperson for the presidency of the Republic, Ahmed Fahmy, said that the CEO of the company updated President Al-Sisi on the progress of the projects implemented by the company in Egypt, expressing his appreciation for the cooperative atmosphere between the two sides.

He emphasized the company’s desire to broaden the scope of this cooperation to encompass new projects, given the huge and promising potential they see for working with Egypt in the development of ports and logistics trade centres.

