SIDEUP, an e-commerce logistics services platform, has announced its entry into the Omani market, marking a significant step in its Middle East expansion strategy, as per a press release.

The company plans to establish its regional branch in Muscat in early 2025, offering smart services to businesses and enhancing e-commerce and shipping solutions.

Founded in Egypt in 2019, SIDEUP provides a unified platform that integrates shipping, payment, and operational services for e-commerce businesses.

The platform collaborates with over 20 shipping companies, including Aramex, J&T, DHL, iMile, and SPL, and offers features like digital payment gateways, cash-on-delivery options, and automation of shipping and fulfillment processes.

After its success in Egypt, SIDEUP expanded into the Saudi market in 2022 and moved its headquarters to Riyadh in March 2023.

The company serves more than 3,000 online stores and partners with platforms such as Zid, Zammit, Shopify, and payment services like Paytab and Paymob.

Over the past two years, SIDEUP has attracted investments from prominent regional investors, including 500 Startups, Launch Africa VC, Alex Angels, and RAI Angels.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).