Dubai’s ‘Intelligent Traffic System’ (ITS) has helped cut travel time on key highways and roads by about 20 per cent. The project has improved incident monitoring by 63 per cent and helped reduce emergency response time by 30 per cent.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), these were made possible thanks to dynamic overhead message signs on roads and linking the authority’s Enterprise Command and Control Centre with the Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the initial phase of the ITS project expanded coverage of Dubai’s main road network from 11 to 60 per cent. The RTA is now gearing up for the second phase of the project over the next few months, which will cover all the main roads of the emirate. The total length of roads covered by the ITS in Dubai will jump from 480km to 710km.

The initial phase saw upgrading and installing 112 dynamic message signs that relay real-time information to motorists about road conditions such as congestions and incidents. They also transmit messages, guidance, and key tips about traffic safety and event management to enhance the efficiency of traffic management. The signs are located in selected locations along Dubai roads as well as sites leading to mega events. For instance, 623 messages were displayed on signs around Expo 2020 Dubai.

The first phase also involved the installation of traffic monitoring and data capturing systems, including the installation of 116 traffic cameras. This brings the total number of surveillance cameras to 235. Hundred incidents detection and vehicle counting devices were installed, which raises the total number to 235. About 115 transit time and speed computing devices were installed, along with 17 Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS).

“Expanding the ITS coverage is a key element in supporting the government's drive to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world, which involves the use of smart technologies and software to ease mobility,” said Al Tayer.

The Dubai ITS Centre is one of the largest and most sophisticated traffic control centres worldwide. It manages traffic movement in the emirate using the latest applications of artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, and communication systems. “It has a whole host of traffic-monitoring devices, information-capturing gadgets, and other smart services. Through ITS, the centre manages current and future road networks all over Dubai,” added Al Tayer.

The centre’s advanced iTraffic system, which is linked with field devices, works under an integrated technology platform to collect and analyse big data. It also supports instant decisions to manage traffic movement, incidents, and mega events.

Works completed also included the construction of a 660-km long fibre-optic network for communication between on-site devices and central systems. The total length of the optical fibre network is now 820km.

The project also included upgrading the software of the advanced central traffic system that supports decision-making and provides an automatic response line. The central system integrates with field devices, analyses the data received, and activates appropriate plans.

