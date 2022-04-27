Dubai Trade, DP World’s single window platform for cross border trade, has joined forces with health and safety training provider SaveFast, and logistics and supply chain consultation provider 4D Supply Chain Consulting.

Through this collaboration, Dubai Trade will offer its employees and partners health and safety training, as well as supply chain efficiency courses to benefit the entire trade and logistics community.

Dubai Trade will work with 4D Supply Chain Consulting to provide courses on Bills of Lading, Letters of Credit, and Incoterms 2020. It will also work with SaveFast to offer courses including Fire Safety, Emergency First Aid, and Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) & National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH).

Hussain Alblooshi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Trade said: “Since its inception, Dubai Trade has been supporting companies and individuals to comply with local and international regulations. The training and courses we offer are in line with the entity’s ultimate policy of ensuring supply chain efficiency, while causing zero harm to people and the environment. They are also backed by market case studies and scenarios, giving them a competitive edge, and adding much value to our partners.”

“The health and safety training courses are the cornerstones of our approach towards Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) issues, forming a critical part of our S&E Framework. In pursuit of this, we strive to ensure that the business activities of our partners are conducted in a manner that avoids and minimises adverse health and safety impacts and reduces workplace accidents. Furthermore, through the supply chain efficiency courses, we aim to provide accredited training content to enhance the competency of industry professionals in developing effective supply chain strategies," he added.

Dubai Trade has added new courses to improve learning experiences, making it significantly more impactful and effective for its 240,000 active users from over 180,000 registered companies.

All courses include engaging content to accelerate the learning process. Coupled with E-learning, the platform also allows partners to learn on the go. In the 14 years since it was established, Dubai Trade training has won five industry accolades and awards and has transformed the professional lives of over 28,000 graduates.

