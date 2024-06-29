Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blacklane Middle East, the region’s leading chauffeur service provider, to promote the adoption of international best practices.

The agreement is part of Dubai Taxi's ongoing efforts to strengthen its strategic partnerships with major local and international companies specialised in transportation industry.

It aims to develop its financial revenues by improving service quality and providing luxury mobility experiences for visitors and residents, thereby contributing to Dubai's position as a top global tourist destination.

The MoU was signed at DTC’s headquarters, between Abdulla Ibrahim Almeer, Chief Business Transformation Officer of Dubai Taxi Company, and Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager of Blacklane Middle East, in attendance. Also present were senior officials from both sides.

World-class Services

Founded in 2011, Blacklane operates in more than 50 countries worldwide. The company focuses on bringing peace-of-mind experiences to guests with a focus on utmost comfort, reliability and sustainability.

In the Middle East, Blacklane operates an exclusive fleet of all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS vehicles, driven by a team of male and female chauffeurs.

Each chauffeur is rigorously trained at the Blacklane Chauffeur Training Academy, embodying the highest standards of professional service, safety, and discretion.

Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Blacklane ensures every ride is 100% carbon neutral by off-setting all carbon emissions, setting the benchmark for eco-friendly transportation.

Under the MoU, Dubai Taxi and Blacklane Middle East will collaborate to enhance travel experiences to ensure maximum comfort and luxury for guests in alignment with international best practices.

The partnership will also focus on promoting the digital transformation of services to streamline the vehicle booking process and setting plans to meet the highest quality standards.

Additionally, both companies will work together on developing future plans, initiatives, and projects aimed at providing innovative, distinguished, and digital transport services.

Abdulla Ibrahim Almeer stressed that the MoU is a key part of Dubai Taxi's strategic initiative aimed at expanding the scope of its premiere mobility services.

The partnership is set to enhance the luxury transport sector by employing advanced technologies and adopting the latest innovative solutions in limousine services, thereby enriching the mobility experience in Dubai.

Almeer highlighted that Dubai Taxi's limousine fleet, comprising 387 vehicles, is designed to serve a diverse range of customers, including Dubai visitors, residents.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Taxi Company, the cornerstone of Dubai’s mobility ecosystem for the city’s commuters,” said Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager for Blacklane Middle East.

“This partnership represents a strategic alliance reflecting our shared commitment to redefining mobility through innovation.

“DTC's ambitious vision for mobility excellence aligns with our mission to enhance travel experiences with unrivalled luxury and efficiency. Together, we aim to deliver a service that will not only meet but exceed the expectations of every traveller in Dubai, reinforcing the city as a leading global travel destination.”

