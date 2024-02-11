In 2023, Dubai Customs managed 46,870,957 bags from 206,396 flights, averaging 128,400 bags daily. The focus is on ensuring traveler satisfaction and enhancing their experience.

The Passenger Operations Department has over 845 inspection officers supported by 77 baggage inspection devices. Dubai Customs also played a crucial role in the record-breaking number of international visitors in 2023, totaling 17.15 million. The department is dedicated to providing top-notch reception for travelers, improving services, and showcasing the sophisticated image of the UAE, particularly Dubai, as a global hub for tourism and business.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, emphasised the vital role the department plays in ensuring the satisfaction of travelers arriving at Dubai airports and streamlining their customs procedures.

As part of an advanced plan within the customs inspection sector, the department is committed to implementing cutting-edge systems for travelers, utilising artificial intelligence and modern technologies.

The recently introduced "iDeclare," app compatible with all smart devices, allows arriving passengers to disclose their luggage and personal belongings before their actual arrival, reducing customs processing time through the red channel to less than 4 minutes.

Khaled Ahmed, Senior Manager of Airport Terminal 1 at the Passenger Operations Department, highlighted Dubai Customs' meticulous preparations to expedite procedures for travelers during peak seasons at Dubai International Airport.

These high-traffic periods include the Hajj season, holidays, winter, and New Year's celebrations. Dubai attracts a significant number of visitors year-round for its diverse atmosphere and events. The Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs has implemented an action plan to ensure the utmost efficiency and quality in customs services for tourists and travelers. Daily meetings and coordination with strategic partners, including Dubai Airports, Emirates Airlines, and other carriers, are integral to the plan, along with an increase in the number of inspectors during these busy periods.