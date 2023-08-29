Dubai CommerCity, a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, has announced the launch of "Logi-Flow”, a move towards integrating block chain technology with the logistics operations of small and medium-sized companies.

This integration aims to lower costs for these companies while enhancing the overall flexibility and efficiency of their logistics, particularly in digital trade.

This initiative aligns with Dubai CommerCity's objectives to fulfill the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The objective is to strengthen Dubai's status as a hub for the digital economy and to support national strategies related to the digital economy and future technologies. These endeavours are also closely connected to the emirate's process of digital transformation. This will be acknowledged through a distinctive digital system that enhances business operations and facilitates business processes, alongside the incorporation of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as block chain for small and medium-sized businesses.

Logi-Flow, a secure and measurable system, relies on a pay-as-you-go approach tied to transaction volume. It offers round-the-clock support without incurring IT service and maintenance costs, ensuring transparency throughout the entire order process, from creation to delivery.

Abdulrahman Shaheen, Senior Vice President for Property Management and Supply Chain, said, “This step addresses challenges that companies might face across various stages of e-commerce operations, particularly during the initial setup. These challenges involve the costs of establishing a proprietary "block chain" platform, coupled with ongoing operational expenses due to continuous system operations. This can influence returns based on transaction volume. Additionally, the availability of specialised technological expertise in the market also plays a crucial role.”

“This platform will significantly contribute to the progress and expansion of the digital commerce sector in the upcoming phase. This is especially significant considering the projection that e-commerce retail sales in the UAE will account for 12.6 percent of total retail sales by 2026,” he added.

Dubai CommerCity operates under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, established in 2021 to provide support and enable operations in various free zones, including the Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity. Its primary goal is to achieve integration among all economic zones and bolster their roles in supporting the economy. The ultimate objective is to establish an economic system that caters to all strategic sectors and enhances competitive capabilities within the Emirate of Dubai.