UAE - Drydocks World has signed a contract with Kanfa AS, a Norwegian independent process house, to deliver a topside module for an offshore oil production vessel.

This is the first collaboration between Drydocks World and Kanfa, a statement said.

The M10 module will be placed on the main deck of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. It will be used to process crude oil received from oil wells, which will be dewatered and stabilised to meet export quality specifications. Weighing approximately 700 tons, the process module is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2023.

Kanfa AS provides production engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning services for facilities in the oil and gas and renewable energy industries. With experience in fabricating over 40 modules for FPSO vessels, the contract supports Drydocks World’s commitment to supporting its customers in expanding access to energy, it said.

Vegard Solheim, Project Manager, Kanfa AS, said: "We are delighted to collaborate on this project with Drydocks World. Kanfa AS’s extensive experience with topside module design and Drydock World’s vast knowledge of marine vessel construction ensures the delivery of a product of the highest quality and on time. We are confident in the successful execution of this topside module and look forward to continuing to work with Drydocks World."

Capt Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "We are looking forward to working with Kanfa AS to deliver this topside module, which reflects their trust in our proven technical capabilities and track record. Our expertise in refurbishment, conversion and upgrading FPSO vessels allows us to support Kanfa AS in delivering on its objectives. We are pleased to enter a new partnership with Kanfa AS, which will no doubt pave the way for a long-term business relationship."

