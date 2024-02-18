Muscat: The government seeks to establish a dry dock and a project to build and maintain medium and large ships in 2024, His Excellency Eng. Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said.

The eleventh media meeting of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology reviewed the Ministry’s executive plan for the year 2024 and what was implemented in 2023.

His Excellency the Engineer, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology: "98 tenders with an estimated value of more than OMR 612 million during the year 2023, including 56 tenders for the transport and logistics sector and 32 others for the information and communications technology sector."

"OMR 1.6 billion, the total investment opportunities for the first and second phases of transport and logistics.OMR 114 million was the cost of maintaining asphalt and dirt roads during 2023," the Minister said.

The Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology confirmed that in 2023, the Ministry paved more than 200 km, 16 km of which were new lengths, and 185 km were existing roads damaged by climatic conditions, at a cost of about OMR 96 million.

"Omani ports received about 11,000 ships in 2023, the volume of general and bulk cargo reached more than 93 million tons, and the number of ships and marine units registered under the Omani flag was 662 marine units."

"The number of transactions completed through the Takamul platform for the year 2023 reached 262 million transactions. The efforts of the government digital transformation program resulted in the development of 39 electronic platforms and portals," the Minister said.

In 2024, the Ministry seeks to establish a dry dock and a project to build and maintain medium and large ships, inaugurate the first hydrogen-powered station in the Sultanate of Oman, and begin assigning the work of implementing the joint railway project (Sohar - Abu Dhabi) and preparing a draft of its law.

"The Ministry aims to launch the unified national portal project for electronic government services in the communications and information technology sector in 2024, and implement a number of projects for the National Center for AI and advanced Technologies," the Minister added.

